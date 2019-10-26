Jamarqua Oxtavis Cephus, 32 of DeKalb County, was arrested this week after reports said he participated in gang activity in Rome when he committed numerous smash and grab burglaries.

Reports stated that Cephus on September 3, 2016 he went into the Southern Pride Food Mart on Martha Berry Blvd and burglarized the store, taking over $500.

Then on September 14, 2016 he is accused of entering Mr C’s convenience store on Martha Berry Blvd and stole over $500.

Cephus is charged with violating the Georgia RICO act, two counts smash and grab burglary and two counts second degree burglary.

He is also on hold for similar crimes in Whitfield, Baldwin, Walker, Richmond, Tift and Chandler Counties.