Natisha Louise McDonald. 42 of Cedartown, was allegedly found with drugs after being pulled over on Woods Road in Rome.

Reports said that McDonald was stopped for driving on an expired tag. While stopped, officers found that the vehicle did not have insurance.

A search of McDonald led police to find a glass pipe containing suspected meth.

McDonald is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, driving without insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle