Two Romans, Alexus Hailee Rittenhouse, 21, and Ja’Darrien Linmori Henderson, 19, were arrested at a home on East 7th Street an incident after the alleged attack of a 48 year-old man that left him with serious injury.

Reports said that Henderson beat the victim in the face, causing major damage that required medical attention.

Authorities went on to state that Rittenhouse then shoved Henderson into the wall of a bedroom, causing damage to the home. She then proceeded to throw the his TV on the floor.

Police added that Henderson then placed a knife to Rittenhouse’s victim’s throat, causing her to receive a laceration.

When officers arrived they stated that Rittenhouse proceeded to hell and curse at Henderson.

Both are charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

Rittenhouse is additionally charged with simple battery.