Chelsea Star Turner, 23 of Rome, Martina Chambers, 35 of Rome, and Marquis Lamarion Floyd, 41 of Cedartown, were jailed this week after reports said they were found with a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Police also found scales and baggies.

Both taken into custody at the intersection of Redmond Road and John Maddox Drive.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and distribution of marijuana.