Isaac Lamar Chaney, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole two earrings and numerous silver rings valued at $300 from the Floyd County Jail.

Reports added that he was taken into custody this week after eh was found driving under the influence near the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd and Oakwood Drive.

Police stated that while being taken into custody he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Chaney is charged with theft by taking, possession of cocaine, DUI, driving on a suspended license, improper lane change, failure to maintain lane, and two counts felony probation violation.