obbery Investigation at Dollar General 104 N Market Square

Cartersville Police said that on Monday September 9th, just before 9 am, officers responded to the Dollar General Store at 104 North Market Square in reference to an armed robbery.

Officers in the area immediately located and apprehended the fleeing suspect on Nelson Street without incident.

The suspect, a male juvenile has been charged as an adult with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, other charges pending.

No one was injured during the robbery or apprehension.



No further information is being released as this is still an ongoing investigation.