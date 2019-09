Derek Wayne Potts, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he pulled out his penis, pointed it at two women, and began to shake it at a home on Alabama Highway.

Reports went on to state that Potts walked to his truck and pulled out a gun and proceeded to point it at the two women.

The victims went on to state that Potts then left the home, but came back with a rifle.

Potts is charged with public indecency, terroristic threats and acts and public drunk.