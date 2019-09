Nathan Daniel Hulsey, 30 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he violated a court order and stalked another person at their home on Rollingwood Circle.

Police added that Hulsey began to flee on foot in an effort to avoid arrest when he saw them.

After being taken into custody Hulsey is accused of lying to them about his name and date of birth.

Hulsey is charged with aggravated stalking, obstruction and giving false information to police.