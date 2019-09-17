A Rome couple, Jennifer Fowler Garrison, 34, and Chad Carver Garrison, 35, were arrested this week after reports said they were found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a gun.

Reports said that Jennifer was taken into custody at the intersection of Alabama Highway and Shorter Industrial Blvd after being found with meth and a 9mm pistol while being served an arrest warrant.

She had been wanted since August 28th when she allegedly conspired with Chad Garrison to conceal a gun after Mr. Garrison accidently shot himself. Chad Garrison is a convicted felon.

Chad Garrison was also found with a large amount of methamphetamine that he had allegedly conspired to sale to an undercover informant.

Jennifer is charged with possession of meth, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence.

Chad is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, sale of meth, us of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act.