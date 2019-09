Orlando James McConnell, 59 of Rome, was taken into custody on Kingston Highway after police said they found a bag of suspected cocaine sitting in the floorboard of his vehicle.

Reports added that a glass smoking pipe was also located in the car.

It was additionally determined that McConnell was not a licensed driver in the state of Georgia.

McConnell is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, driving without a license and parole violation.