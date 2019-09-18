Douglas Warren Shaw, 60 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with a bag of suspected heroin.

Shaw then allegedly attempted to flush the bag down the toilet in an effort to hide the drugs.

Police said that Shaw then told police a different name in order to conceal his identity.

Shaw is charged with felony evidence tampering, possession of drug related objects, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to police, failure to appear and being a fugitive from justice.