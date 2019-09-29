Rockmart authorities were dispatched to a home on Clearwater Street in Rockmart early Monday morning in response to an explosion.

Reports said that a woman in the home, a 60 year-old female, identified as Tammie Ann Smith, with a history of breathing problems, was on oxygen and was apparently smoking with her oxygen on.

Officials stated that the early indication was that the smoking while wearing her oxygen appeared to be the cause of the explosion. Police said the flame on the cigarette lite the oxygen flow, which caused the woman to suffer burns to the upper half of the body.

Reports added that the woman was in respiratory failure and had to be air lifted to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.