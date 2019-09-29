Jesse Alan Conway Jr, 26 of Layfayette, was arrested in Rome this week after police said he went on a shoplifting spree over the past few months.

Reports stated that on December 1, 2018, Conway allegedly stole a HP desktop computer valued at $899, then on December 27 he stole a second HP desktop valued at $399 from Walmart.

On January 16th he allegedly stole a desktop computer, PC mouse, and luggage, all valued at $1,043.97 from the East Rome Walmart.

Then on May 24, Conway allegedly stole a 40 inch TV valued at $228, a drone valued at $99 and a gallon of milk valued at $2.29.

Reports went on to stated that he proceeded to steal a desktop computer, valued at $579, from West Rome Walmart back on August 4th.

Reports added that Conway had been banned from Walmart for previous shoplifting charges.

Offices stated that when they found Conway this week at a location on Burnett Ferry. They said that after leading officers on a foot chase he was found with meth in his pocket.

Conway is charged with four counts felony theft by shoplifting, three counts misdemeanor theft by shoplifting , two counts failure to appear, criminal trespass, possession of meth, driving without a license and obstruction.