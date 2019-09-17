The defendants in an attempted murder case enter guilty pleas in Bartow Superior Court.

Fifty-two-year-old Donna Harris Holder and her son 20-year-old Joshua Franklin Holder were arrested in July of 2018, both charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. Joshua Holder entered a guilty plea Monday morning and received a 50-year sentence, twenty-five years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation. His mother, Donna Holder pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

She received a 10-year sentence, twelve months to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation. Both must also pay fines and attorney’s fees. According to the warrant, Joshua Holder attempted to cause the death of former roommate, 60-year-old Roger Dale Hill. Holder shot Hill several times at a home on Old Alabama Road in Aragon. The Holders had lived with Hill for a while then moved out. The shooting occurred during a visit on July 4th, 2018. He was able to escape from the home and survived the assault.