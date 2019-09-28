Hours after being found following a community wide search, Steven Lee Brannon, 36 of Lindale, found himself behind bars.

Reports said that Brannon was jailed after he allegedly threw a woman’s cellphone on the ground while she was attempting to contact 911.

Brannon is charged with hindering a person making a 911 call.

This comes after Floyd County Police issued the following statement earlier, “Police and family are concerned about Steven Brannon, 36, who left his home on Booze Mtn Rd this morning around 4 am. He has heart problems but was also making suicidal threats to family. Brannon is 5’07 /150lbs, brown hair and blue eyes. He left home barefoot and running into the woods near his home.”