Calvin Broome, 33 of Lindale, was arrested after he allegedly stood in the middle of Martha Berry Blvd, pulled down his pants and exposed his penis.

Officers stated that Broome appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred just after 8 am.

Reports added that Broome also hit another man in the face with a closed fist.

Broome is charged with public indecency, public intoxication and battery.