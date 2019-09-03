Henry Parrish Erwin IV, 48 of Aragon, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to pull a gun on police while being taken into custody.

Reports said that Erwin was being placed under arrest after officers said they found a meth pipe in his pocket. Officers stated that Erwin ran and had to be tackled to the ground.

It was then, officers stated, Erwin pulled a gun out while resisting arrest and attempted to point it at them. Officers stated that they proceeded to draw their taser and tased him in the neck.

After placing Erwin in handcuffs offices stated that a search led them to find another meth pipes and two bags of meth.

Erwin is charged with felony obstruction, aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts possession of meth , possession of drug related objects and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime.