Thomas Wade Miles, 57, Keisha Helene Taylor, 38, both of Rome, were arrested this week after the execution of a search warrant at a home on East 12th Street.

Reports said that officers found a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, smoking devices, small baggies and a digital scale.

Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana.

Miles is also charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Taylor is also charged with probation violation.