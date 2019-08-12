Patrick Wayne Gaylor, 33 of Silver Creek, was arrested on numerous drug and traffic charges after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase, placing numerous lives in danger.

Reports said that officers were attempting to pull Gaylor over for driving without a valid registration. It was then Gaylor attempted to flee from officers on Us 411 near the Loop, reaching speeds of over 115 mph.

Police said that Gaylor changed lanes at high rates of speed while going around other vehicles. Gaylor turned onto Kingston Highway, where he reached speeds of over 85 mph.

Gaylor is charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts obstruction of law enforcement, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, abandonment of dangerous drugs, passing on the left, passing in a no pass zone, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, two counts improper lane change, aggressive driving, too fast for conditions, speeding, reckless driving, attempting to elude police, driving on a suspended license and driving without vehicle registration.

The arrest comes after a drug bust at a West Rome home last week.

Five individuals, Stephen Jeremy Chatman, 34, Chastity Cher Walters, 43, Kasey Rena Holmes, 32, Cody Michael Brock, 25, and David Michael Brock, 56, all of Rome, were arrested following a raid at a home on Shorter Avenue.

Reports said that the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force went into the home and found a large quantity of methamphetamine, glass smoking devices, Gabapentin, Cyclobenzaprine, marijuana and a firearm.

Police added that they also located a stolen motorcycle that was valued at $5,000.

Offices went on to state that Chatman refused to comply with officers and spat blood at them while being taken into custody.

All are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects, and the distribution of dangerous drugs.

David Brock is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Cody Brock is additionally charged with possession of marijuana.

Chatman is additionally charged with three counts felony obstruction and reckless conduct.