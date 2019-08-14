Carol Treyann Craig, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after report said she got into an argument with a 62 year-old man that became physical.

Reports said that Craig grabbed the man’s arm and wrist, which resulted in an injury that included bleeding.

Craig then allegedly grabbed a 2 year-old child from his arms.

It was then, reports added, Craig threw a foam cup full of coke and ice at the victim striking him in back of the head.

Craig is charged with battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.