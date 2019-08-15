Kyle Timothy Higdon, 21 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with suspected heroin and 20 unmarked pills.

Police reported that Higdon admitted to them that the pills was Esctasy .

Authorities also located several sets of scales, needles, plastic bags, smoking devices with drug residue metal spoons, small filters and a large amount of cash in close proximity.

Higdon is charged with possession of heroin, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and possession of drug related objects.