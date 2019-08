Hudson Waide Ivery, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after police he found a misplaced purse and proceeded to take and use the woman’s bank cards.

Reports said that Ivery took a Visa Check and Visa rebate card valued at a total of $150.

The purse had been lost at Aldi Food Store on Shorter Avenue.

Ivery is charged with theft of mislaid property and financial transaction card theft.