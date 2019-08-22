Two Rockmart teens, Glenn Earl Walker, 18, and Anterrious Laukee Lester, 18, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said they kidnapped a 17 year-old girl from a location on Robinhood Road.

Reports said that the men grabbed her out of another vehicle before forcing her in the backseat of their car, where she was held against her will.i

While being questioned Walker told police that he did not take part in the crime and that he had been picked up after the incident. Police later discovered that he did take part in the incident and helped detain the victim.

Both are charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the first degree, terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.

Walker is additional charged with false statements and writings.