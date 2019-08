Two Rome men, Benjamin Phillip Cross, 29, and Richard Charles Clay, 41, were arrested after police said they found them to be illegally in possession of Oxycodone and a used drug needle at a location on 2nd Avenue.

Police added that Clay proceeded to lie to them about the reason they possessed the needle.

Both are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects.

Clay is additionally charged with obstruction.