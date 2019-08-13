Jarrod Cole Duncan, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he molested a small child and terrorized an elderly woman.

Reports said that Duncan destroyed a kitchen in the home before going to a bedroom and kicking in the door and told the 15 year-old victim that he was going to put his d*** in her p****”.

Duncan also allegedly broke a microwave and threw all of the food in the refrigerator on the floor before slapping a glass of water out of the hand of a 60 year-old woman.

The incident happened at a home on Morrison Campground Road

Duncan is charged with two counts simple battery, aggravated assault, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault, cruelty to children, exploitation and intimidation of a disabled or elderly adult, two counts criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct.