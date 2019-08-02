Derek Hunter Parr Sr, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he grabbed a 23 year-old woman by the throat in an attempt to strangle her to death.

The victim had visible marks on the right side of her neck.

The incident occurred at a home on Lynn Avenue.

Reports added that Parr also stole another’s cellphone, which was valued at $200. The theft occurred at a home on Pinecrest drive the day before the attack.

Officers stated that Parr attempted to elude officers and run from them in an effort to avoid arrest.

Parr is charged with aggravated assault, theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction.