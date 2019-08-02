Anthony Dean Burge Sr, 57 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was nearly hit while riding his bicycle on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports said that when officers went to speak with Burge he gave them three false names and dates of birth.

After investigating, officers discovered that Burge had three active warrants for his arrest.

A search of Burge then led police to find two glass pipes containing suspected meth, two Bud Ice beers and a quarter of a fifth of vodka.

Police also allegedly also recovered numerous stolen items from Walgreens.

Burge is charged with theft by shoplifting, public drunk, riding a bike on a roadway, bike equipment violation, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, giving false information to police and probation violation.