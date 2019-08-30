A one vehicle wreck in the 4600 block of Black’s Bluff Road resulted in one person being critically injured.

According to reports, Josh McVaney, 24 of Rome, was driving a 1991 GMC Sonoma near Boyd with 21 year-old Matthew Arriaza, of Euharlee, on the hood. Police said that McVaney lost control and proceeded to strike a tree.

Arriaza was tossed from the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

However, a passenger inside the vehicle, Montavious Rowland, 23, of Cave Spring, sustained a serious head injury and was flown from the scene by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he is listed in critical condition.

Fincher said both McVaney and Rowland were taken to Floyd Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending.