Dakota Chase-Brooking, 17 of Rome, was arrested at Model High School after he allegedly sold a vaping tool containing suspected THC to a juvenile.

Reports said that the juvenile had a reaction and as the result had to seek medical treatment.

Chase-Brooking is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana near a school, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts contributing to a delinquency, reckless conduct and distribution of a counterfeit substance.