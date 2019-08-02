Two Georgia inmates and alleged members of a white supremacist prison gang have been recaptured after escaping work detail Wednesday in Thomaston, Georgia. One was serving a sentence following his arrest in Bartow County in 2018.

Zachary Glenn Rampley, who was convicted of several crimes in Bartow County, was taken back into custody around 2:30 Thursday morning in Dalton, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was captured without incident. James Rodney Owenby was apprehended hours later. Details about his capture have not been released.

According to police reports, Rampley was convicted on several crimes in Bartow County after being arrested in April of 2018. He was charged the sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and several traffic violations. He isn’t set to be released until April 2022. Rampley was also arrested by the Euharlee Police Department in May of 2017 after being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. According to Rampley’s Facebook page, his residence is listed in Adairsville but police records state he was homeless.

Rampley and Owenby, both considered by corrections officials to be members of the Ghost Face Gangsters, left their detail in Upson County around noon Wednesday. Thomaston police said they stole a city work truck to make their escape, which prompted a large-scale manhunt.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Ghost Face Gangsters is one of the nearly 100 white supremacist prison gangs operating in the United States. The group originated in California in the 1970s, but a founding member started the Georgia group in 1998.