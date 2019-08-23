Artis Eugene Murphy, 30 of Jonesboro, was arrested this week after reports said he aided others in using a sledgehammer to bust a hole into the back wall of Chuck’s Corner on South Broad Street.

Reports said that Murphy allegedly proceeded to steal over $80,000 in cash.

Authorities added that Murphy was participating in gang activity associated with a street gang based out of Oakland City, Atlanta.

Murphy is charged with first degree burglary, smash and grab burglary and violation of the RICO act.