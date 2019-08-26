Thomas Harris Murphy, 68 of Armuchee, was jailed this week after reports said he fired a gun at another person’s vehicle near his home on Everett Springs Road.

Reports added that one shot struck a tailgate and another struck a nearby home. Murphy is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, two counts cruelty to children in the third degree, two counts criminal damage to property and discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs