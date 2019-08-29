Stephen Lamar Johnson, 31 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked another man when he told Johnson, “f*** you, your not a real Blood member”.

Report said that Johnson knocked the victim in the head causing him to fall to the ground.

Reports added that Johnson was later found with a large quantity of meth, marijuana and drug related objects.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects and possession of meth with intent to distribute.