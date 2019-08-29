Three individuals, Byron Lavoy Garrett, 54, Maggie Leann Harris, 24, and Charlotte Irene House, 31, were all arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Dodd Blvd.

Reports said that officers discovered a large quantity of meth, marijuana, digital scales and smoking devices inside apartment G9 on Dodd Blvd.

All three are charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects and possession of meth with intent to distribute.