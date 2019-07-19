Three Romans, Danny Edward Easterwood, 46, Andrew Leon Busby, 36, and Sandra Michelle Sumlar-Dotson, 47, were arrested at a home on Azalea Street during the execution of a search warrant by the Rome Floyd Metro Drug Task Force.

Reports said that after entering the home officers found over an ounce of marijuana, numerous digital scales, and glass pipes, synthetic marijuana, ecstasy, Clonipen Adderall and a handgun.

Reports added that a 7 year-old child was also in the custody of Dotson while the drugs were around the home during the day.

Police stated that Easterwood attempted to flush his meth pipe down the toilet.

Sumlar-Dotson is charged with trafficking drugs, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, reckless conduct, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule I, II and IV controlled substances.

Easterwood is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence and probation violation.

Busby is charged with possession of meth.