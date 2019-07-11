Buffi Denise Easterwood, 33 of Rome, was jailed after police said they spotted her prowling around a property that was not hers on Maple Road.

Reports said that Easterwood attempted to flee once approached by police. After being captured she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Clonazepam and marijuana.

Police added that Easterwood attempted to throw a blunt containing the marijuana on the ground.

Easterwood is charged with possession of marijuana, abandonment of dangerous drugs, loitering, tampering with evidence, obstruction, possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, giving false information to police, and probation violation.