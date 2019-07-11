Jessica Renee Bates, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly burglarized the property of someone who was at that time incarnated in the Floyd County Jail.

Reports stated that Bates entered a building on Spring Circle back on May 20th and stole a battery charger, tackle box die cast cars, and various tools.

She was spotted by a witnesses exiting the property while carrying two large duffle bags.

Reports added that she told to witness to “mind her business”.

Bates is charged with first degree burglary.