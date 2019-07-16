Kamron Cyon Haywood, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he gave them his brother’s name as his while being pulled over for a traffic violation. Reports added that Haywood then signed his ticket with his brother’s name.

It wasn’t until later that officers discovered that he had lied about his identity to avoid being arrested because he had been driving on a suspended license.

Haywood is charged with first degree forgery, giving false information to police, driving on a suspended license, speeding and failure to appear.