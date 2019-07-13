David Ray Smith Jr, 25 of Rome, was jailed this week on numerous crimes that have occurred over the past few days.

Reports said in early July he was seen on a surveillance camera breaking into a vehicle and taking property without consent before fleeing the scene.

Reports added in an unrelated case, on July 8th, Smith was pulled over for driving with a busted back windshield and having a wrong tag on the vehicle. Police stated that while approaching the vehicle Smith put the car in drive and fled away. During the chase Smith bailed out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

He was captured on July 10th and it was until this week that it was discovered that Smith was the suspect in the car break in case.

Smith is charged with entering an automobile to commit a theft, theft by taking, criminal trespass, no seat belt, concealing the identity of a vehicle, busted windshield, unregistered vehicle, fleeing and probation violation..