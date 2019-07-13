A second arrest has been made in the arson of a Silver Creek mansion stemming from last February. Stanley Edward Stephens, 68, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week for his role.

Reports said that Stephens mislead the mortgage lending process when he used another’s name to commit insurance fraud. Reports said that he tried to obtain $2 million in insurance funds that he did not have rights to.

Reports added that he willfully exploited his 83 year-old mother in law by exerting under the influence to access her resources for his own profit and advantage.

Stephens is charged with first degree arson, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of the Georgia residential mortgage fraud act, insurance fraud, criminal damage to property, and exploitation and intimidation of the elderly.

PREVIOUS

Stanley Edward Stephens, 68, and Donald Eric Lualen, 59 of Polk County, have been charged for the arson of the Silver Creek mansion on Craton Road.

Reports said that Stephens was the former resident of the home. However, the home was foreclosed on and was owned by Regions Bank at the time of the blaze.

The 5,900 square foot home was completed burned.

Police said that over a dozen investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.

They added that they found accelerate in the home in numerous places.

PREVIOUS

A Silver Creek mansion was totally destroyed on Sunday by a fire that ripped its way though the brick and let it nothing but ashes.

The home located off Rockmart Highway near the Silver Creek Mini-Mart was reported just after 4 am on Sunday.

Firefighters took shifts to put the blaze out, but were not able to savage the home.

Investigators said it would take time before it was safe to return to the home to determine the exact cause.

Photo from Dustin Nelson