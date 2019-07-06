Robert Henry Williams III, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole tools and copper valued at over $2,600 belonging to Georgia Power at a location on Chaney Lake Road.

Reports added that Williams caused over $500 in damages to the property during the incident.

The theft occurred back on June 17th.

He is also accused for stealing a vehicle containing tools belonging to Southern Natural Gas from a location on Kingston Highway.

After being spotted by police on the 400 block of Calhoun Avenue he attempted to run away from capture.

After being taken into custody he was found with methamphetamine.

Williams is charged with first degree burglary, second degree burglary, felony theft by taking, criminal, damage to property, possession of meth, 2nd degree criminal damage to property and obstruction .