Two Romans, Charles Franklin Pollard, 19, and Melinda Jane Black, 34, were arrested this week after reports said they burglarized North Heights Elementary School.

Reports stated that the two were part of foursome that forced open a lock and proceeded to go inside the school and commit the burglary.

Reports added that close to $7,900 in property was taken during the incident back on June 26th.

Additional arrest are pending

Both are charged with first degree burglary and theft by taking.