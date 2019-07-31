Five Romans, Dorian Dontae’ Johnson, 27, Timothy Morris Williams Jr, 23, B’lyssia Jonea Ware, 22, Dione Lavarius Wade, 26, Jamal Malik Dublin, 20, and Delane Mercedes Johnson, 26 of Rockmart, were arrested this week after reports said they were found with a large quantity of marijuana, digital scales and baggies during the execution of a search warrant on Ave B.

Wade was also found Clonazepam and other pills and a firearm.

Williams is additionally charged with aiding two others in assaulting another person back on June 19th on East 13th Street.

After passing the guard line at the jail Johnson was observed chewing on an item. After being asked to spit it out, officers found that the item was a bag of ecstasy tablets.

Dorian Johnson is charged with possession of marijuana, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, tampering with evidence, crossing a guard line with drugs and possession of a schedule drug with intent to distribute.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Ware is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and distribution or sale of marijuana.

Wade is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession or distribution of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a fire arm during the commission of a crime, sale or distribution of marijuana, and parole violation.

Dublin is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and sale or distribution or marijuana.

Delane Johnson is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and sale or distribution or marijuana.