Two Romans, Kendra Fleetwood, 32, and Darrel Ledrea North, 37, were arrested on East 12th Street after police said they found them to be in possession of numerous drugs.

Reports said that North was found with two ecstasy pills.

North was allegedly found with ecstasy, crack cocaine and marijuana in her pants.

Both are charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Fleetwood is additionally charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.