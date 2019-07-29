Two women, Kristin Breez Knowlton, 25 of Rome, and Miranda Agnes Earwood, 39 of Kingston, were arrested this week at a location on South Broad Street following a fight.
Reports said that police were dispatched to the home due to the altercation with the women.
Once on scene police said they found a bag containing suspected cocaine marijuana, a smoking device and a grinder.
Both are charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Knowlton is additionally charged with giving false information to police and probation violation.