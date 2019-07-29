Steven Clay Couey, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he kicked a police officer in the genitals.

Police stated that the incident began when he placed his hands around woman’s neck and caused red marks to her chest.

Reports said that Couey shouted to officers “get the fu** out” of his house. He also allegedly called police “candy asses” while being escorted to the patrol car.

Children were present during the altercation, which occurred on Summerstone Drove.

Couey is charged with simple battery, public drunk, disorderly conduct, four counts felony obstruction and two counts cruelty to children.