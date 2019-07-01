Polk County fficials are reporting that one individual is dead after a mid-morning shooting that took place on East Gibson Street in Cedartown.

The shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. on July 1. The Cedartown Police responded to the scene and have requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Specialist.

“The investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement are working to piece together the circumstances that resulted in the shooting and subsequent death of this individual,” said Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome. He also added that there is no suspect at large and there is no threat to the public. “All individuals present during the shooting incident are accounted for.”

The police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time. Further details will be released as warranted.

From WGAA radio