Authorities have confirmed that 64 year-old Lawrence Pritchard, of Cartersville, drowned at a residence on Attaway Drive this week.

Crews were dispatched July 1 just after 2 p.m., it was unknown how long the body had been in the water; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pritchard owned numerous Auto Parts Stores in Georgia.

His parents, Hugh and Scottie Pritchard started Auto Parts Co. in 1945.

Pritchard’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsey.