A Cobb County man, Dwayne Johnson, was killed late Saturday after he crashed a stolen motorcycle while fleeing from Polk County Police on Highway 278.

Reports said that Johnson, of Marietta, lost control of the motorcycle in a curve, traveled off road, struck an embankment and several small trees before hitting a large tree.

As of Sunday afternoon, 21 deaths have been reported over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Seven of those deaths occurred in a multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Franklin County on Saturday.

Fatal wrecks have also been investigated by the Georgia State Patrol Post 5 in Dalton, Post 31 in Valdosta, Post 44 in Forsyth, Post 33 in Milledgeville, Post 23 in Brunswick, Post 26 and Post 29 in Thomaston, as well as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police, Clayton County PD, and the Savannah Police Department.