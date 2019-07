Cortez Donte Dudley, 30 of Covington, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he was caught trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana.

Reports said that he was found with over 32 grams of meth and 38 grams of marijuana.

Police stated that Dudley was attempting to smuggle the drugs into the Floyd County Prison.

Dudley is charged with tracking marijuana, possession or distribution of marijuana and attempt to conspire to violate Georgia controlled substance act.